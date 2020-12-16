Andrea McLean sent well wishes following emotional departure from Loose Women

Andrea McLean has been sent well wishes on social media following her emotional exit from Loose Women.

She has left the ITV programme after 13 years and is its longest serving presenter.

McLean, 51, filmed her last episode of the daytime chat show on Wednesday.

Please welcome, for the very last time, the longest serving Loose Women in #LooseWomen history – @andrea_mclean 🎉 Watch ➡️ https://t.co/OQJh5NFFEV pic.twitter.com/UQAzPnFf9G — Loose Women (@loosewomen) December 16, 2020

After the programme aired, Brenda Edwards, one of the show’s panellists, tweeted to say she would “miss” her co-star.

“I’m so glad I got to see you briefly today and look forward to when we can hug and have a long awaited celebratory drink together,” she added.

Denise Welch, who has also appeared alongside McLean on Loose Women, also bid a “sad farewell” to her on social media.

“I hope I led her astray enough that she doesn’t revert back to being too good without me!” she tweeted.

We adore you @andrea_mclean thank you for being you, and can’t wait to see what happens next!! https://t.co/fuv1F1zPZN — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) December 16, 2020

Good Morning Britain presenter Ben Shephard tweeted: “We adore you Andrea McLean thank you for being you, and can’t wait to see what happens next!!”

Actress Vicki Michelle, who starred in ‘Allo ‘Allo!, said McLean is “such a great presenter and a fabulous Loose Woman”.

She added: “A truly lovely genuine lady. Wishing her Good Luck for the future.”

In her final episode, McLean told viewers: “Can I just say, being on Loose Women is like a real life soap opera.

(Ian West/PA)

“There are highs, there are lows, there is drama, there is everything.

“I am like the landlady of the Rovers’ Return, I am just handing over my bar but I will be back for my Chardonnay, that’s all I am saying.”

McLean, who has appeared on 1,409 episodes of Loose Women, worked on GMTV as a weather reporter prior to joining the chat show.

She announced earlier this month that she is leaving the programme to focus on her business, which is called This Girl Is On Fire.