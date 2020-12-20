LadBaby could be set for another festive chart topper

LadBaby is in “pole position” for the UK’s official Christmas number one.

The Official Charts Company said Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ looks set to claim the festive top spot.

The occupant of the number one slot will be revealed on BBC Radio One on Christmas Day but preliminary sales and early streaming reports put LadBaby in front.

LadBaby, YouTuber Mark Hoyle, and his wife Roxanne Hoyle have topped the charts for the last two years at Christmas, with 2018’s We Built This City… On Sausage Rolls and last year’s I Love Sausage Rolls.

Proceeds this year will once again benefit food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

Another possible contender is Jess Glynne’s This Christmas.

The top five currently features Mariah Carey’s classic All I Want For Christmas Is You, Wham!’s Last Christmas and Liam Gallagher’s track All You’re Dreaming Of.

The official Christmas number one race 2020 kicked off on December 18, with sales and streams counting up until midnight on December 24.