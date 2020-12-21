Emily Eavis addresses speculation Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has reassured fans that the festival is “not cancelled yet” following reports it will not go ahead next year.

The festival’s 50th anniversary edition, featuring headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily and her father, founder Michael, have said they aim to have the Somerset festival back in June.

However, according to reports last week, the festival has stood down its team of bookers who programme its some 80 stages, effectively halting work on the 2021 edition.

Eavis dismissed the speculation in a response to a Twitter user who wrote: “I will only believe that @Glastonbury is cancelled next year if @emilyeavis rings me personally to tell me.”

She said: “Not cancelled yet!”

In another tweet, she added: “Appreciate lots of rumours are flying around online and in the press, but there’s no change to what I said in the BBC interview last week.

“We’ll let you know through official channels as soon as we have an update (which won’t be until the new year).”

Eavis previously told the BBC: “We’re doing everything we can on our end to plan and prepare but I think we’re still quite a long way from being able to say we’re confident 2021 will go ahead.”

She said Glastonbury lost “millions” in 2020 but that it would avoid bankruptcy “as long as we can make a firm call either way in advance”.

The festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset remains sold out because so few people have asked for a refund from this year.

Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily (David Parry/PA)

The news comes shortly after headliner Sir Paul expressed doubts over whether Glastonbury 2021 could go ahead, despite the roll out of coronavirus vaccinations across the UK.

He told BBC Radio 4: “This is the problem, the thing we do is we get 100,000 people closely packed together with flags and no masks. Talk about a superspreader.

“I’d love it to be in my diary but I have a feeling it’s not going to be.”