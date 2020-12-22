Gemma Collins reveals parents are ‘extremely unwell’ with Covid-19

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has urged everyone to “stay home” and “stay safe” as she revealed her parents are “extremely unwell” with Covid-19.

The Only Way Is Essex star, 39, shared news her parents Alan and Joan have coronavirus on social media.

Alongside pictures of them on Instagram, she wrote: “Please please please take notice of the guidelines ! Both my parents are extremely unwell with Covid 19 !

“Seeing my dad cry which he never does ! Was a shock and say he would rather be dead then experience everything he is going through right now… this has totally wiped him out and it’s heartbreaking.

“My mum also is extremely extremely unwell with Covid also, this is real !

“And please please take notice and keep your loved ones SAFE, it really is petrifying.

“What a difference a year makes …. STAY HOME !!! STAY SAFE !!! SAVE LIFES without your health !!! You got nothing !!!!”

Collins has previously expressed frustration at scenes of crowded streets, writing: “What was everyone trying to achieve ! Think twice !!!!! Protect your family friends loved ones. THINK TWICE.”