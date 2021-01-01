Liz Hurley and son dress up for New Year celebrations

Liz Hurley has shown off her glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The actress, 55, who is a guest judge on the new series of RuPaul’s Drag Race, got dressed up for “family bubble” cocktails.

She wrote on Instagram: “Happy New Year. I’m drinking cocktails in my little family bubble. Here’s to 2021”.

Her son Damian Hurley also posted a snap of the pair together looking dapper.

“Lockdown New Year’s Eve…… family edition,” he wrote.

The lookalike pair both wore black for the occasion while Hurley clutched a pineapple-shaped cocktail drink.

Amanda Holden posted a cheeky goodbye snap to 2020.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge posed in a hot tub holding up a drink while wearing underwear with the words “bye bye 2020”.

“Bottoms up,” she wrote.

Stacey Solomon shared a snap of herself with fiance Joe Swash.

“My first picture with my future husband (sounds so weird),” she wrote.

“Thank you for everything in 2020 couldn’t have done it without you … I cannot wait for a fresh new year to begin.

“Hoping that 2021 brings hope, happiness and health with it.”

Katy Perry posted a snap of herself popping out of a model canon.

“Leaving 2020,” the pop star wrote.

Katie Price shared a photo of her large family.

“Absolutely loved Christmas this year with all my babies and my gorgeous man Carl Woods,” she said.

Victoria Beckham, Dolly Parton and Kylie Jenner were among the stars bidding farewell to a “challenging” 2020 on New Year’s Eve.

Beckham told her fans: “Happy New Year!! And thank god it’s over!

“It’s been a very different year (and a very different Christmas) for so many of us but I’m still so grateful for all the memories we were able to make over the past year.

“Here’s to 2021!”