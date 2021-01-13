Emma Bunton: I don’t know how I’d have coped with social media as a Spice Girl

Emma Bunton has said she has no idea how she would have coped with social media when she was a Spice Girl.

The singer, formerly Baby Spice, enjoyed some privacy while in the world-famous band.

The 44-year-old told the Honestly podcast with Clemmie Telford: “I was just 19 when it (the band) started and I don’t know how I would have dealt with the social media and the pictures back then.

“I remember the first time I was out with friends in a club and I saw someone with a camera phone and they took a picture of me.

“I thought ‘Oh my goodness, that’s it now, that’s privacy done and there’s no boundaries’.

“That frightened me.”

Bunton added: “In the celebrity world, of course you’re out there.

“But there’s those moments where you’d like to have time with your friends and not have someone being intrusive, but that went in that moment.”

Bunton said it was strange to see fans filming gigs on their phones.

“Our first (Spice Girls) tour was incredible,” she said. “I remember looking out to the audience and seeing faces.

“Now when you do a tour you just see phones. I personally really hope that you’re also taking this in.”

But she added: “I do the same. I go and I take pictures and I think ‘Hold on, I’m not processing this in my mind as a memory’.”

She added: “Being a Spice Girl then and now would have been very different.”

Bunton said she is tempted to have another baby with partner Jade Jones but two children is enough.

“Every time I see a baby, my ovaries skip, and my other half is desperate (for another),” she said.

“But I’ve had two healthy, beautiful babies.”

– Clemmie Telford’s Honestly podcast with Emma Bunton is sponsored by Vodafone.