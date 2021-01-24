First star skates off Dancing On Ice

Myleene Klass and Lukasz Rozycki have become the first couple to depart the rink after they were eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

The pair faced Lady Leshurr and Brendyn Hatfield in the skate-off after receiving the fewest public votes and judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman unanimously voted to save the rapper and her professional partner.

Afterwards, Klass said: “I couldn’t have done it without Lukasz and my family and my friends.

It feels too soon to be saying goodbye to @KlassMyleene and @IceLukasz 😭 You'll definitely be missed on the ice! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/4ME1hIUFvj — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 24, 2021

“I had never skated before, I’ve got a skill that I learned in lockdown, who would have thought it?

“To all the crew, it’s not been an easy production to put together in lockdown.

“I feel really chuffed.”

The pair languished at the bottom of the leaderboard following their routine to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, which opened with Klass performing on the piano in the middle of the ice.

They were scored 22 out of 40 and Barrowman told her: “It was a brilliant opening but the skating went one way and the performance that was set up didn’t go with it.

“You need to let go, you were skating being held up a lot and it was quite noticeable.”

The scores are in on tonight's six spectacular skates. Which couple was your fave? #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/f6vaeLysE4 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 24, 2021

Soap star Faye Brookes was hailed as “Queen of the ice” after she impressed with her routine to Lover by Taylor Swift with partner Hamish Gaman.

She looked stunned as she was awarded 31.5 points by the judges.

Barrowman told her: “A good partnership is a rarity and we are seeing something rare tonight.

“You guys skated as one, everything was in sync, it was just beautiful to watch, I am over the moon.

Dean added: “Queen of the ice tonight, this is the best first skate we have ever had on the show,” while Ashley Banjo said: “That was like a week seven, you guys have set the bar.”

Radio DJ Sonny Jay and partner Angela Egan were awarded the golden ticket by the judges and granted a place in the next week without facing the public vote after their performance to Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait, which received 26.5 points.

The second Golden Ticket of the series goes to @SonnyJay and Angela 👏 They're safe from the Skate Off and straight through to Week 3! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/o6u1KUWDJs — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 24, 2021

Olympian Colin Jackson was the first celebrity to take to the ice on the second episode of the ITV show, performing a routine to Tutti Frutti by Little Richard with professional partner Klabera Komini.

Also landing a place in musicals week next week was reality star Billie Shepherd and professional partner Mark Hanretty, who danced to Spice Up Your Life by the Spice Girls, and Olympic skier Graham Bell, who performed with professional Karina Manta after his professional partner Yebin Mok was injured during rehearsals.

The pair performed to the Ski Sunday theme tune and Bell began his routine skating down a slope on skis dressed in a gold ski suit.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.