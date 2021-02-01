Blue star Simon Webbe reveals baby news

Blue star Simon Webbe has revealed his wife is expecting a baby after two miscarriages.

The singer, 41, is already a father to daughter Alanah, 24, from a previous relationship.

His wife Ayshen will be experiencing motherhood for the first time.

She became pregnant six months after the couple tied the knot in 2018 but suffered a miscarriage soon afterwards.

Simon Webbe and his wife Ayshen (Hello!/PA)

“We were devastated as we said our goodbyes,” Webbe said.

“Nobody talks much about miscarriage and the physical and emotional effects it has.

“When it happened for the second time a year later, we went through the pain again.”

To remove the stress from their lives, the couple decided to stop trying to get pregnant.

“That’s when it happened,” Webbe added.

Hello! magazine cover (Hello!/PA)

“Ayshen fell pregnant immediately. So our baby was made out of love with no pressure.”

He told the magazine: “For the last 20 years I’ve been gallivanting all over the world.

“But now I’ll be concentrating on what’s important, and that’s family. I want to be that solid, strong guy for Ayshen and our baby.”

He added: “Whenever I touch Ayshen’s tummy, the baby moves, as if it knows it’s me.

“I whisper, ‘You’re going to be loved so much and I can’t wait to meet you’.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine, out now.