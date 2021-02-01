David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy to make return to the stage

David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy will return to the stage this Easter as part of a drive-in series.

The Little Britain star, Birmingham Stage Company and Coalition Agency have teamed up for a touring production of the children’s tale about Joe Spud, the richest boy in the world.

The show began a national tour in 2019 but was halted by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout April it will visit 15 locations across the UK, including Newbury Racecourse, Bristol Airport and Knebworth House, with performances at 2pm and 5pm.

The book was published in 2010 (Mark Douet/PA)

Car Park Party launched in summer of last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and put on shows including Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain and the Horrible Christmas pantomime.

Audiences will drive in and see the production, with sound transmitted into each individual car.

Billionaire Boy, which is illustrated by Tony Ross, was published in 2010 and adapted by the BBC for TV in 2016.

It follows 12-year-old Spud, who owns a sports car, gets £100,000 a week in pocket money and has two crocodiles as pets.

However, he does not have a friend and decides to join the local comprehensive school in search of one.

David Walliams with his book Billionaire Boy in 2011 (Ian West/PA)

Britain’s Got Talent star Walliams said: “I am delighted that families will have the opportunity to see some live theatre again. The show is hilarious and I hope spreads some happiness in these difficult times.”

Neal Foster, adapter and director of Billionaire Boy, said: “It was wonderful to be part of a magical enterprise in 2020 bringing live theatre to families desperate for the joy and connection theatre provides, so we are delighted to be presenting our production of one of David Walliams’ most popular stories, which began its national tour in 2019 and was abruptly halted by Covid.

“The show’s actors are thrilled with the opportunity to return to a new stage with a story that demonstrates the importance of friends and family at this critical time for the world.”

Tickets are available from 8am on Thursday February 4 at carparkparty.com