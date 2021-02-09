Olivia Colman among stars supporting Red Nose Day campaign

Olivia Colman, Jimmy Carr, Emma Bunton and Keira Knightley are among the famous faces who have helped launch a range of Red Nose Day clothing.

The clothes, being sold by TK Maxx, will raise money for charity Comic Relief.

In addition to actresses Colman and Knightley, comedian Carr and singer Bunton, television presenter Davina McCall, former boxer Nicola Adams, actor James McAvoy and actress Carey Mulligan have also taken part.

Davina McCall (TK Maxx/Comic Relief/PA)

The stars were pictured wearing items including T-shirts and aprons which feature images from films including Toy Story, Finding Nemo, Monsters, Inc and The Incredibles.

Comic Relief chief executive Ruth Davison said: “Over the last 15 years, TK Maxx has produced outstanding T-shirt designs and homeware items which have raised millions of pounds for the vital charities we support, thanks to their generous customers.

“This year’s brilliant T-shirt range is no exception – it’s wonderful to see such iconic and much-loved Pixar characters feature in the official Red Nose Day 2021 range.

“The money raised will make a real difference to people’s lives in the UK and around the world.

Nicola Adams (TK Maxx/Comic Relief/PA)

“I’m proud that the T-shirts are also Fairtrade certified with cotton grown by farmers in western Uganda, helping to create opportunities for local families and communities.”

– Red Nose Day will take place on March 19.