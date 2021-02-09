Olly Alexander teases new music from Years & Years

Olly Alexander has promised that his band will be releasing new music “soon”.

The 30-year-old, who is the lead singer of Years & Years, has also recently made his mark in the acting world, starring in Channel 4 drama series It’s A Sin.

The series, created and written by Queer As Folk’s Russell T Davies, explores the HIV/Aids crisis in 1980s London.

Speaking to Capital’s Jimmy Hill, Alexander said of new music: “Vibe is up-tempo, we’re dancing, we’re feeling good, basically.

“I took a lot of inspiration of the feel of ’80s dance music and the iconic dance floor moments from that era, and the Pet Shop Boys and everything, and re-interpreted it for today, and the whole fact that I was in pandemic lockdown and not really able to go out dancing, I was like, I’ll just make dance music and make it feel really fun, so that’s the vibe.

“I’ve got a lot of songs… that are finished, probably only a couple, but there’s a lot close to being finished. We’re in a pretty good place, it’s not going to be years, it’s going to be less than years, it’s going to be months.”

Years & Years lead singer Olly Alexander on stage at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena (Ian West/PA)

It’s A Sin has been lauded by critics since it first aired in late January and, according to Channel 4, also helped drive some impressive viewing figures on the broadcaster’s streaming service, All 4.

Channel 4 labelled the series All 4’s “most binged new series ever”, with the first episode becoming the streaming service’s most popular drama launch on record.

Hit singles from British synth pop trio Years & Years include 2015’s King and more recently If You’re Over Me.