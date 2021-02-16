Caroline Flack in tears in trailer for documentary about her life and death

Caroline Flack can be seen in tears saying “the only person I ever hurt is myself” in a first look trailer at a documentary about her life and death.

The Love Island presenter took her own life at the age of 40 on February 15 2020.

The Channel 4 documentary also shows Olly Murs, her co-host on The Xtra Factor, crying as he says: “I just wish I could have told her not to do it, I never got the opportunity to do that.”

It features her family and friends, including Dermot O’Leary, who says: “Those demons can start to play with you”, while her mother Christine Flack says: “She was my little girl, it doesn’t actually seem real.”

Channel 4 said Caroline Flack: Her Life And Death, will “delve beyond the headlines to reveal the complex woman behind the public persona, as well as exploring the pressures that fame, mental health, press and social media had on Caroline throughout her life”.

It will feature never before seen footage and childhood home videos, as well as interviews with her twin sister Jody.

Coroner Mary Hassell found Flack killed herself because she knew she was being prosecuted for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton, and could not face the press coverage.

The documentary is coming soon to Channel 4.