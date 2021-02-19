Olivia Colman among stars sporting Charlie Mackesy t-shirts for Comic Relief

Olivia Colman, Felicity Jones and Jenna Coleman are among the stars sporting t-shirts designed by British illustrator Charlie Mackesy to raise money for Comic Relief.

Emily Atack and Jermaine Jenas can also be seen in the tops, which feature artwork by Mackesy from his book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse, with an embellished Red Nose on the Mole.

Written underneath is “What do you want to be when you grow up? ‘Kind,’ said the boy.”

Mackesy has also created a version reading: “‘Kind’ said the girl.”

Felicity Jones (Matt Holyoak)

He said: “The pandemic is causing so much pain and worry for many, but it moves and amazes me that people can still find the strength and kindness to look after each other; neighbours, strangers, family and friends.

“It has been a heart-breaking and tumultuous time that I think we’d like to forget, but I hope we can remember the small acts of kindness that have brought us much hope.

“Many people need us right now, so I hope the Red Nose Day t-shirt helps to raise the funds to make a difference.”

Jenna Coleman (Matt Holyoak)

Last year the illustrator created a special edition Love Wins t-shirt and hoodie for Comic Relief’s Big Night In to raise funds for charity.

Limited numbers of the new t-shirts will be available at www.tkmaxx.com and will be sold at £14.99, with at least £7 being donated to Red Nose Day, to support vulnerable people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle hunger, homelessness, abuse and mental health stigma.

Emily Atack (Matt Holyoak)

Ruth Davison, chief executive of Comic Relief, said: “As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect many vulnerable communities in the UK and around the world, it’s never felt more important to make a real difference and care for each other.

“It’s wonderful to see this poignant illustration by Charlie Mackesy feature in the Red Nose Day t-shirts range helping to remind us how impactful kindness can be particularly during the toughest of times, as well as raising vital funds for those who need it most.

Jermaine Jenas (Matt Holyoak)

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to TK Maxx for their valuable support and to Charlie for his beautiful drawings.”

Red Nose Day 2021 takes place on March 19 2021.