Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt engaged

Camilla Thurlow has revealed she is engaged to her Love Island co-star Jamie Jewitt.

The reality star, 31, shared a photo on Instagram showing their daughter Nell wearing a babygrow featuring the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Thurlow told her 1.5 million followers: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me.

“@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love.

“What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

Jewitt shared the same photo and added: “She said yes!!!

“I’ll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can’t wait to call you my wife.”

The couple announced the arrival of their first child, a daughter called Nell, in October last year.

They said they were expecting a baby together in May, nearly three years after meeting during the 2017 series of hit ITV show Love Island.

Fellow Love Island stars Marcel Somerville and Theo Campbell were among those sending their congratulations.