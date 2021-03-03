Suzanne Shaw says she has ‘struggled’ with depression and anxiety

Suzanne Shaw has said she has “struggled” with depression and anxiety for nearly two decades.

The former Emmerdale actress and ex-Hear’Say singer told the Runner’s World magazine she gave up alcohol for a year and has since got rid of the feeling of “self-loathing” she had before.

“I’ve struggled with depression and anxiety for more than 18 years,” Shaw, 39, said.

(Ian West/PA)

“But it was only recently that I felt ready to open up about it because I wanted things to change.

“For years, I had been hoping my mental health issues would just go away, but it never happened; instead, I was having more dark days.”

She added she gave up alcohol for a year after developing an “unhealthy” relationship with it.

“Along with eating rubbish and hiding away when I was anxious, I would turn to drink as a quick fix,” she said.

“I became an ambassador for One Year No Beer, where there is a supportive community while you are on its programme.

“Not only do I now not have hangovers, I also don’t have the self-loathing I had before.”

