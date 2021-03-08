Lockdown anxiety hit wife of McFly star Danny Jones ‘like a ton of bricks’

The wife of McFly star Danny Jones has said lockdown caused anxiety to hit her “like a ton of bricks”.

Georgia Jones, a former Miss England and presenter, said the pandemic had stripped her of her independence.

She told Hello! magazine: “I have always been super independent, but this just stripped it all away. It hit me like a ton of bricks.

“I did open up to Danny eventually. He has struggled with anxiety in the past, but I’ve never had any kind of mental health issues.

Danny and Georgia Jones on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

“I’m the one who looks after everyone else and, in a way, I’ve always been the more mentally strong one, so to suddenly feel like that, it was a shock.”

The couple, who have a three-year-old son, Cooper, tied the knot at a church in her home town of Malton, North Yorkshire, in 2014.

The McFly singer and guitarist, 34, suggested she go for counselling which has helped her manage her anxiety.

He said: “I picked up that something was wrong. The problem is you just can’t see it, but like with a physical injury, you need to fix it, and it is a long process, and each step you take is a building block to your stability.”

He also paid tribute to her ahead of Mother’s Day.

He said: “She is amazing, she makes me very proud. Every time I am on my way home, I just get really excited to see them. She keeps us all together.”

Read the full interview in Hello! magazine, out now.