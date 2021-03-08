The Crown wins big at the Critics Choice Awards

The Crown – the on-screen depiction of the royal family – won four gongs at the Critics Choice Awards.

The awards came as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of revelations about the royal family in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor won acting prizes for their roles as Margaret Thatcher Diana, Princess of Wales and the Prince of Wales, respectively.

Gillian Anderson (Ian West/PA)

The Netflix show, which sparked calls by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to add a disclaimer saying it is a work of fiction, also scooped best drama series at the US awards.

O’Connor and Corrin won best actor and actress in a drama series, while Anderson took best supporting actress.

Chess drama The Queen’s Gambit took the prize for best limited series, with its star Anya Taylor-Joy winning an actress gong.

John Boyega was named best actor in a limited series for his role in Small Axe, which aired on BBC One and in the US, on Amazon Prime.

Best comedy special was a tie between two Netflix shows, Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill and Michelle Buteau: Welcome To Buteaupia.

Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor (Matt Crossick/PA)

Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso won best comedy series, as well as actor in a comedy series for Jason Sudeikis, and supporting actress for Hannah Waddingham.

In the film categories, Nomadland took home four awards including best picture, director and adapted screenplay for Chloe Zhao, and cinematography.

Zhao, who is based in the US, is the first Chinese woman to win as either director or writer.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom won three awards, including best actor for the late Chadwick Boseman, as well as prizes for costume design, hair and make-up.

Carey Mulligan was named best actress for Promising Young Woman, while best supporting actor went to fellow British actor Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah.

Supporting actress went to Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Netflix won the most awards of any studio/network with a total of 14, while Amazon Studios and Searchlight Pictures each won four.