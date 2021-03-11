Coleen Rooney shares Sir Captain Tom Moore tribute moment

Coleen Rooney has shared a belated picture of one of her children honouring the late Captain Sir Tom Moore on World Book Day.

The mother of four posted on social media to reveal that son Klay, eight, had dressed up as the late war veteran to celebrate the charity event held annually in March.

Belated World Book Day at school. Klay paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore. He wasn’t fussed on the moustache ❤️ pic.twitter.com/guQxrUADyA — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) March 11, 2021

Alongside a picture she wrote: “Belated World Book Day at school. Klay paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore. He wasn’t fussed on the moustache”.

The outfit replicates the cover of One Hundred Steps: The Story Of Captain Sir Tom Moore, the picture book released in aid of the Captain Tom Foundation.

The Second World War veteran died aged 100 on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

He became a national hero and global figure after walking 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

War veteran Captain Tom Moore at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden – raising millions for the NHS (Joe Giddens/PA)

This year Royal Mail also unveiled a host of post boxes honouring British authors and illustrators to mark the occasion.

The post boxes each sported their own designs in celebration of the work of Waterstone’s Children’s Laureate Cressida Cowell, Children’s Laureate Wales Eloise Williams, Dapo Adeola, Nathan Bryon, Gruffalo author Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks.

Other celebrities sharing pictures of their children dressed up in book theme included Myleene Klass and Denise Van Outen.