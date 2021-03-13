Sarah Harding: Doctor said Christmas would ‘probably be my last’

Sarah Harding has said she was told by a doctor she will probably not be alive next Christmas.

The Girls Aloud star revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

In an extract of her memoir, titled Hear Me Out, which was published in The Times, Harding wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.

(Ian West/PA)

“I don’t want an exact prognosis. I don’t know why anyone would want that.

“Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what’s important to me now.”

Harding said she is “trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, however long it might be”.

“I am having a glass of wine or two during all this, because it helps me relax,” she added.

“I’m sure some people might think that’s not a great idea, but I want to try to enjoy myself.

“I’m at a stage now where I don’t know how many months I have left.

“Who knows, maybe I’ll surprise everyone, but that’s how I’m looking at things.”

Harding also revealed she had sepsis while she was being treated for cancer in hospital.

She said she was put into an induced coma and was put on a ventilator.

“Even once I was off the ventilator, I couldn’t speak properly,” she said.

“All I could do was make noises that sounded like a chimpanzee trying to communicate.”

Harding said publicly revealing her diagnosis was “scary” but was also “the right thing to do”.

She said the support she has received has been “incredible”, adding: “I’ve been inundated with lovely messages from my fans. I’m grateful beyond words for that.”