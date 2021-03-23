Dave and Megan Thee Stallion among Parklife music festival performers

Rappers Dave, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby have been named among the line-up for the Parklife music festival.

The event is set to take place at Heaton Park in Manchester on September 11-12 after the 2020 festival was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Organisers said there has been an “unprecedented demand” for tickets following last year’s enforced break.

Grammy-winner Megan Thee Stallion will perform at the Parklife music festival, it has been announced (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dave, the Mercury Prize and Brit Award-winning hip hop star, will headline Parklife’s Saturday night while Grammy-winning Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion is another performer.

Also on the bill are DaBaby, Skepta, Disclosure, Young Thug, Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Mabel, slowthai, Nines and Mist.

Other performers include Earl Sweatshirt, KSI, Little Simz, Celeste, Becky Hill, PA Salieu and Princess Nokia.

And dance acts set to appear include Jamie XX, Annie Mac, Camelphat, Carl Cox, Andy C and Eric Prydz.

The Parklife music festival takes place at Heaton Park in Manchester (PA)

According to the road map out of lockdown, the Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest.

This would mean larger events can go ahead and nightclubs can finally reopen.

Parklife is one of a number of major festivals set to go ahead later this year, with the Isle Of Wight festival also aiming for September.

However, Glastonbury has been cancelled for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

Parklife said 250,000 festival-goers have already signed up for tickets and pre-sale will be made available on Wednesday.

Subject to demand, general release will go on sale on Thursday, according to organisers.

