From Peckham to Walford: Sue Holderness joins EastEnders

Only Fools and Horses star Sue Holderness has joined the cast of EastEnders.

The actress, who played Marlene, Boycie’s flirtatious wife, in the famous 1980s sitcom, joins the cast for a short stint later this spring.

She will play Estelle, who arrives in Walford whilst overseeing a photoshoot with Janet Mitchell.

We are beyond excited to announce that star of screen and stage, Sue Holderness has joined the cast of #EastEnders for a short stint later this spring to play Estelle. To find out more, please visit @bbceastenders on Instagram and Facebook. pic.twitter.com/x2tzg5mNV8 — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) March 26, 2021

Holderness said: “I was absolutely delighted to have been given the chance to visit Walford.

“It felt very surreal to be popping into the actual fish and chip shop, Ruby’s club, The Queen Vic and wandering around the iconic Albert Square.

“I was ridiculously excited about the whole thing!

“After more than 50 years in the business it was my first time working on a soap and I loved the whole experience,” The Green Green Grass actress said.

In the soap, Estelle’s attention turns to Janet’s father, Billy, “but it is clear from the outset that not everyone is as taken with Estelle as Billy is”, producers said.