Ashley Banjo and Fleur East to front ITV Saturday night game show

Ashley Banjo and Fleur East have signed up to host a new ITV game show.

The pair will front The Void, in which contestants attempt to avoid falling into a 520,000-litre water tank.

Due to air on Saturday nights later this year, the primetime series has been made by the team behind The Cube.

Singer East said the concept for the show is “epic” and the series is going to “be a lot of fun”.

Diversity star and Dancing On Ice judge Banjo said: “The concept is so simple… can you cross The Void and reach the prize on the other side?

“But if the brains behind The Cube have anything to do with it (which they do of course) it will be anything but simple!”

Contestants will take on mental and physical challenges while attempting to avoid “the terrifying prospect” of falling into The Void, stretching across the arena floor.

The winner of each episode will take on The Void one last time with a chance to win a £25,000 jackpot.

The Void will be filmed at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV entertainment commissioning, said: “The Void is a physical game show with a difference. The scale of the show will be vast.”

Adam Adler, managing director of production company Gameface, said: “We’ve got two incredible hosts, a bunch of exciting games, 120 amazing contestants and 520 tonnes of water. I can’t wait for people to see what happens when we put them all together.”