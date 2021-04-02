Who is Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page?

Rege-Jean Page became an international name starring as a wealthy duke in Netflix’s raunchy period drama Bridgerton.

Now the announcement he will not be returning to the show for its second season has prompted him to be touted as the next James Bond.

Ladbrokes is offering odds of 7/2 that he will replace Daniel Craig as 007 following his final outing in No Time To Die.

Rege-Jean Page as the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

The British-Zimbabwean actor, 31, spent his childhood in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, and his adolescence in London.

He began his career on stage with roles in The History Boys and The Merchant Of Venice opposite Jonathan Pryce, before starring in the final series of Waterloo Road in 2015.

The next year he made his debut in the US playing Chicken George in the big budget remake of the 1977 miniseries Roots, which explored a family’s experience of slavery across multiple generations.

Page was then cast in the Shonda Rhimes-produced legal drama series For the People and appeared in some 20 episodes in 2018 and 2019.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page in Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix)

Rhimes, the showrunner behind hit medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, was also the driving force behind his breakout hit Bridgerton.

His appearance in the 2020 Netflix period drama, produced by her Shondaland company, saw him become a heartthrob and opened doors in Hollywood, leading to a slot hosting long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

He is due to star in Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man, where he will appear alongside Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, and has also earned a role in the upcoming Dungeons And Dragons film.

In April, it was announced he would not be returning to Bridgerton for its second season.