First-look image of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in new role

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor appears in a first-look image in her new role in The Colour Room.

The actress, who shot to fame as Daphne in racy period drama Bridgerton, has been cast opposite Matthew Goode in the Sky Original film.

She plays Stoke-on-Trent ceramic artist Clarice Cliff, who died in 1899.

The Colour Room follows the journey of a “determined, working-class woman… as she breaks the glass ceiling and revolutionises the workplace in the 20th century”.

Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton (Liam Daniel/Netflix/PA)

The film is starting production in Stoke-on-Trent and Birmingham, with Kerry Fox, David Morrissey, Darci Shaw and Luke Norris also among the cast.

Dynevor has previously said she is “excited” to be playing “one of the nation’s most celebrated artists”.

“It’s truly such an honour to take on such a remarkable character,” she said.

“The script is a beautifully written contemporary take on the 20th century, and I feel proud to be working with such a strong female team, both in front and behind the camera.”

– The Colour Room will be shown in cinemas, Sky Cinema and streaming service Now later this year.