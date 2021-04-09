Rolling Stones lead celebrity tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh

Rolling Stones stars Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who has died aged 99.

Dame Shirley Bassey, Professor Brian Cox and Carol Vorderman were also among those to share messages following the announcement of Philip’s death on Friday.

Frontman Sir Mick recalled how the senior royal had supported a number of sports charities his late father Joe Jagger, a schoolteacher, had been involved in.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of HRH Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh-alongside his extensive charitable work he was a very active patron of many of the sports organisations my father worked for & helped so many young sports men and women. He will be fondly remembered.”

Richards shared his “deepest condolences” with the Queen in a post to his 1.1 million Instagram followers.

He wrote: “Rest in Peace HRH, The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. My deepest condolences to Her Majesty, The Queen and to The Royal Family.”

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood said he was “very sad” to learn of Philip’s death.

He added on Twitter: “It was an honour to have met the Duke over the years, and have been involved in his charitable causes.”

The musician also shared an image of a painting he had done of Philip.

Comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar remembered meeting Philip at a series of charity events.

He wrote on Twitter: “No doubt a controversial figure, known for his ‘gaffes’ as much as his service, my experience of meeting him at various charity events was that he was always courteous, curious and intentionally humorous. Nearly 74 yrs of marriage is a quite remarkable stat.”

Television presenter Vorderman similarly recounted meeting the duke in a post on Twitter.

“I went for a private lunch with The Queen at Buckingham Palace quite a few years ago,” she wrote.

“They were both in their 80s and Prince Philip and she were flirting with each other madly and laughing.

“Theirs was a love and a marriage of more than 73 years. Deepest condolences Ma’am.”

Television presenter Prof Cox reflected on his experience of meeting the duke.

He tweeted: “I sat next to Prince Phillip at a lunch a few years ago and we discussed cosmology and relativity for the whole lunch – I hardly ate anything! – he was indeed fiercely intelligent, knowledgeable about the subject and endlessly curious. RIP.”

Singer Dame Shirley said she was “saddened” by the news of Philip’s death.

She added on Twitter: “He was an extremely kind & charming man with an exceptional dedication to Queen and Country.

“My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family. May he rest in peace.”

Comedian and writer Gyles Brandreth, who penned a book about Philip’s marriage to the Queen, also paid tribute to the duke.

He told BBC News the duke was the “joint author” of the Queen’s success.

“What I remember most, having seen them together, is how he made her laugh,” Brandreth said.

The duke was a “funny man” and a “good companion” to his wife, he added.

London theatre Shakespeare’s Globe also paid tribute to Philip, who was a patron of the venue.

“We are deeply saddened to hear that HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away,” the theatre tweeted.

“Prince Philip served as our Patron for over 40 years.

“His support for our founder Sam Wanamaker was integral to building the Globe Theatre and later, opening the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse.”