BBC announces presenting lineup for 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

Graham Norton is to return as the commentator for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

The broadcaster will host the coverage on BBC One, where he will be commentating live from Rotterdam.

It is the 12th time Norton has hosted the channel’s coverage of the competition.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Norton said: “I’m so excited for Eurovision to return, after the past year we’ve had it’s exactly the kind of joy the world needs.

“The UK have a great entry with James Newman and Embers, it’s a banger and represents everything that Eurovision is.

“It’s arguably the best night of the year and I can’t wait – bring it on.”

Ken Bruce will present BBC Radio 2’s coverage of the competition.

He said: “Radio 2 is getting right behind Eurovision 2021 with shows galore to delight all the fans.

“We’re all so delighted the competition is back this year.

“On the night I’ll be presenting the live show from my hot seat at Wogan House – bringing listeners all the entries, all the drama and, of course, the ultimate winner. Will it be the UK’s year to finally win again? I can’t wait to find out.”

Amanda Holden (Ian West/PA)

Amanda Holden will be the UK’s Eurovision spokesperson and has been tasked with delivering the country’s results live from London.

She said: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year. I’m utterly thrilled.”

Rylan Clark-Neal, Scott Mills and Chelcee Grimes will host the semi-finals live on BBC Four.

They will air on May 18 and 20 before the final on May 22.

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled because of the pandemic.