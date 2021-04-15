Annie Lennox and daughter Lola join forces for radio performance

Annie Lennox has joined her daughter Lola for an on-air performance featuring the BBC Concert Orchestra.

The Eurythmics star, 66, co-produced the track Wherever You Go and took over backing vocal duties during the session for BBC Radio 2 House Music on the Ken Bruce show.

String, percussion, brass and piano players joined the pair for the remote performance on Thursday.

The track, which featured alongside a second titled La La Love Me, was created by 30-year-old Lola alongside songwriters Andy Stochansky and Hailey Collier and explores homesickness and long-distance relationships.

Lola said: “I absolutely loved working on this orchestral version of Wherever You Go with my mum.

“We had a fun afternoon where I taught her the melodies and harmonies that she would be singing, it was great to hear her voice on the song and to sing alongside her.

Lola Lennox (BBC/PA)

“Her music and approach to artistry has always inspired me, and so I was very excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with her on one of my own tracks.”

Annie said: “Suffice to say – I absolutely love working with Lola.

“It’s always a joy and a really wonderful place where we cease to be ‘mother/daughter’ but just two creative artists having fun with music together.”

Lola is the daughter of Israeli human rights activist and film-maker Uri Fruchtmann, Annie’s second husband, and sister to fashion model Tali.