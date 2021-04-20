Channel 4 announces new September 11 film focusing on children who lost fathers

A documentary will look at the impact of the September 11 attacks through the eyes of children born after their fathers were killed in the terrorist atrocity.

Generation 9/11 will tell the stories of some of the 108 children who were in their mother’s womb when the 2001 attack took place, producers said.

It will document what happened to them and their families in the subsequent 20 years.

Channel 4 factual commissioner Sacha Mirzoeff said: “Most 9/11 stories are set around that fateful day two decades ago and the immediate aftermath.

Channel 4 has commissioned the new documentary (John Walton/PA)

“Generation 9/11 is the first documentary I’m aware of, to look forwards and the voice of the film is provided by the sons and daughters who lost their fathers in the attack.

“They’ve all lived in the shadow of that terrorist event, and many others after, and have unique takes on our world that help define our future.

“To hear directly from young people today about their views on the multitude of issues they face in this fast-changing environment feels critical.”

The film has been commissioned from Arrow Pictures by Channel 4, PBS and ARTE France.