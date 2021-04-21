Strictly’s Janette Manrara: I can’t wait to perform on stage again

Janette Manrara has signed up for a Strictly tour.

The 2020 finalist will join Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals.

Joshua Keefe, a finalist from Dancing With The Stars in Australia, is also on board.

They join Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Johannes Radebe and Kai Widdrington, who were previously announced for the UK tour.

Manrara, who reached the Strictly finals with singer and social media star HRVY, said she was “thrilled to be a part of the show and to perform on stage across the UK again after so long”.

Keefe, who is part of the choreography team on Strictly Come Dancing and performed in the 2020 series’ group numbers, said: “We’re all so thrilled to be able to perform in theatres again and I know our energy will show on stage.”

Performances begin in Salford on June 26, before going to Blackpool, Liverpool, Halifax, Hull, Birmingham, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Bournemouth, Sheffield, Nottingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and London.