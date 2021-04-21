Judi Love ‘heartbroken’ following death of father

Judi Love has said she is “heartbroken” following the death of her father.
The comedian and Loose Women star shared a picture on Instagram which appeared to show her alongside him.
She wrote on Instagram: “I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons.
“RIP Dad. These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well.”
A number of famous faces sent Love their condolences.
Former athlete Denise Lewis wrote: “So sorry for your loss.”
Television presenter Ruth Langsford said: “So sorry Judi … condolences to you and your family.
“Sending you the biggest hug.”
