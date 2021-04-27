Hollyoaks character last seen in 2002 to return to the show

Marian McLoughlin has joined the cast of Hollyoaks.
She will play the character of Sue Morgan, mother of Luke Morgan, in the Channel 4 soap.
The character, previously played by Eve White, last appeared in Hollyoaks in 2002.
Discussing joining the programme, McLoughlin, who has also starred in Doctors and Home Time, said: “It’s always a bit like your first day at school.
“You would think after 40 years or so of acting I would be used to it, but on Hollyoaks, from the moment I arrived, I was made to feel so welcome.
“I love playing Sue. She doesn’t have a filter and thinks she can say whatever she likes.
“She’s sort of passive aggressive, she smiles at you, but then there is a real sting in the tail.
“It is a treat playing Luke’s mum. She is on a mission for Luke to be happy – at least her vision of what that should be.
“She has come back to make her peace with her son, for her neglectful mothering in the past.”
There will be a frosty reunion between Luke and his estranged mother when they meet again, a statement from the makers of the programme said.
McLoughlin’s character will first appear in the programme on May 3.
