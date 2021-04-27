Two-part design for 2021 Brit Awards trophies revealed

Winners at this year’s Brit Awards will be presented with a “double trophy” they can share with someone important to them.

Artists Es Devlin and Yinka Ilori have designed a trophy that comes in two parts.

Award recipients will be given the “doubly trophy” and “encouraged to award the second smaller trophy on to someone else”, according to a statement from the organisers of the ceremony.

The design features one larger, multicoloured trophy, as well as a smaller metallic version.

In previous years, artists and designers including Tracey Emin, Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir David Adjaye and Sir Anish Kapoor have designed Brit Awards trophies.

Devlin said: “Yinka and I thought the best award that one could receive would be agency to award another.

“Each recipient is invited to award the second trophy to someone they consider worthy – it might be recognition – or it might be someone that does something entirely unrelated to music.”

Ilori said: “The idea came from the experience of lockdown, where your neighbour you’ve lived beside for six years and never say hello to suddenly gave you flowers, foods, acts of kindness.

“I wanted to capture that.

“I would describe it as two artists from different disciplines, different inspirations, coming together to design a trophy based around the idea of giving something back – acts of kindness.”

The Brit Awards will feature an audience of 4,000 people as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

Dua Lipa, Griff, Arlo Parks and Headie One are among the artists scheduled to perform during the ceremony, which will be hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Lipa, Parks, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all nominated three times at this year’s awards.

Jessie Ware, dance music duo Bicep and rappers AJ Tracey, J Hus and Headie One all scored two nominations apiece.

The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London.