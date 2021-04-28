Mollie King on her wedding to Stuart Broad

Singer Mollie King has said she and English cricketer Stuart Broad want their wedding to be “relaxed and chilled”.

The Saturdays star, 33, and sport star Broad, 34, got engaged at the beginning of this year.

In a joint interview for the June issue of Tatler magazine, King also spoke about having to up her cricket knowledge when she met Broad.

She said: “I had to go from zero to a hundred. Now I have a good understanding of the game.”

Bowler Broad also spoke about how he and King stayed fit during lockdown.

He said: “We set up circuits in the garden. Mollie was motivating me to do Pilates with her, and we had a Peloton bike.”

The cricketer revealed he and England teammates Jimmy Anderson, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood did virtual Peloton classes together and that “sometimes (the former England captain) Michael Vaughan would join in”.

The cover of the June issue of Tatler Magazine (Tatler)

With audiences from major sporting events halted due to the coronavirus, Broad reflected on returning to full stadiums.

“I think there might be some weird sort of debutante nerves, like I had when I was 21,” he said.

The couple have not formally announced an official wedding date yet, but King told Tatler: “We want it to be relaxed and chilled, and a really fun party”.

The Saturdays have been on a break since 2014, but King competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and also co-hosts a radio show on BBC Radio 1.

See the full feature in the June issue of Tatler, available via digital download and newsstands on April 29.