Lineup revealed for Boardmasters 2021

Gorillaz, Jorja Smith and Foals are to headline the Boardmasters music festival.

The festival returns to Newquay, Cornwall in August.

Sam Fender, Slowthai, Lianne La Havas, Mahalia and Loyle Carner will also perform at the festival.

Jorja Smith (Ian West/PA)

Jamie XX, The Kooks, Becky Hill, Arlo Parks, and Blossoms will also feature.

Boardmasters festival organiser and co-founder Andrew Topham said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the first wave of artists for this year’s Boardmasters, including three world-class headliners, Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith.

“On behalf of the entire Boardmasters team, we’d like to say a huge thank you to all our fans, artists, suppliers, the local community in Cornwall, and everyone who is involved in making this festival happen.

“Thank you for sticking with us over these past two years, your continued support has been truly overwhelming and quite simply, we couldn’t do it without you.

“Roll on August, we can’t wait to see you all this summer.”

Foals (Ian West/PA)

Foals will headline the festival on Friday, while Gorillaz are the main act for Saturday and Smith tops the bill for Sunday.

The Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events, including festivals, could go ahead.

However some festivals, including Glastonbury and Boomtown, have previously announced they will not take place in 2021.

Boardmasters takes place from August 11 to 15.