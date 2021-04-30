BBC reveals its coverage for the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest

The BBC has revealed its planned coverage of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest across television, radio and online.

The final of the competition, which is being held in Rotterdam in the Netherlands, will air on BBC One on May 22 at 8pm in a special programme hosted by Graham Norton.

It will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 2 in a programme hosted by Ken Bruce.

Rylan Clark-Neal (Lia Toby/PA)

The semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC Four on May 18 and 20 in programmes hosted by presenters Rylan Clark-Neal and Scott Mills and singer Chelcee Grimes.

A documentary on James Newman, the UK entry for this year’s competition, and his preparations for the contest titled Eurovision 2021: The Road To Rotterdam will also become available on BBC iPlayer on May 17.

The BBC’s director of entertainment Kate Phillips said: “Eurovision is coming back with a boom bang a bang to the BBC this year!

“After a year without the live contest, we can’t wait for it to return bigger and better.

“We’ll be celebrating Eurovision across the BBC on all our platforms, from TV, radio and online.

James Newman is the UK’s entry this year (Victor Frankowski/BBC)

“Over on BBC Four, coverage will go beyond the Semi-Finals, where viewers can watch some classic Eurovision moments from across the years.

“Radio 2 continues to be the home of Eurovision on the airwaves, and Radio 1 Newsbeat brings an exclusive documentary to iPlayer following James Newman and his journey to Rotterdam.

“Not forgetting the Grand Final over on BBC One, plus so much more brilliant Eurovision content not to be missed this May on the BBC!”

Last year’s Eurovision was cancelled because of the pandemic.