Coldplay booked to open Brit Awards with special performance

Coldplay will open the Brit Awards with a performance from a platform on the River Thames.

The award-winning band, fronted by Chris Martin, will play new single Higher Power from a pontoon close to London’s O2 Arena, where the ceremony is taking place.

They join Arlo Parks, Dua Lipa, Griff, Headie One, Olivia Rodrigo and Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk with the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir on the billing for the event.

Dua Lipa and Griff will also perform on the night (George Rees Williams/PA)

It will be Coldplay’s first TV performance in more than a year. They last played at the Brits in 2017 with dance music duo Chainsmokers, and before that in 2016.

Coldplay also currently hold the title of being the most nominated group at the Brits, with 28 nominations in total and nine award wins.

There will be an audience of 4,000 people at this year’s event, hosted by Jack Whitehall, as part of the Government’s live events pilot scheme.

Lipa, Parks, Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry are all nominated three times.

Jessie Ware, dance music duo Bicep and rappers AJ Tracey, J Hus and Headie One all scored two nominations apiece.

The Brit Awards will take place on May 11 at the O2 Arena in London.