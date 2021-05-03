Claudia Winkleman on why she wants to look like aging rockers

Claudia Winkleman has said she hopes to look like rockers Gene Simmons or Alice Cooper when she gets older and is not concerned with looking “young and bouncy and fresh.”

The Strictly Come Dancing star, 49, said she was brought up to believe what she looks like is the least interesting thing about her.

She told the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast: “I love getting older… I can’t wait to be 50.

“It’s not that I want time to go fast, but I’m absolutely fine with it, and I’ll still look the same.

“I want to look like Gene Simmons or Alice Cooper, so it’s not like I want to look young and bouncy and fresh.”

Kiss frontman Gene Simmons (Katja Ogrin/PA)

Kiss frontman Simmons, 71, and shock rock star Cooper, 73, are both famed for their heavy make up and dark hair.

She added: “I was brought up in a house without mirrors, so my mum is a huge believer – and my dad – in the shell is only that.

“What I look like, how I’ve done my eyeliner – that’s not the shiz, the stuff is the inside, the chat, the brains, the laughs, the loyalty, the kindness, the cooking an extraordinary roast chicken.

Alice Cooper (Ian West/PA)

“What you look like is the least interesting thing about you, it’s got to be, because it is all going to fall apart, and I hope I’ve passed that onto my kids as well.”

Winkleman is the daughter of journalist Eve Pollard and said her mother has played a major role in her life.

She said: “It wasn’t like ‘look you have to pick’ [between being a mum and advancing her career].

“She was editing a Sunday newspaper, and she’d still come home on a Saturday night, put me to bed and then go back…she taught me that family comes first, and she taught me that eating together is important, and to be respectful.”

The full Claudia Winkleman interview is on the Women’s Health Going for Goal podcast from May 4.