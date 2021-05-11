Phil Spector remembered as part of the Brit Awards

Phil Spector was among the figures from the music industry who were remembered as part of the Brit Awards.

To coincide with the ceremony, the Brit Awards shared a list of obituaries of music industry figures who died in the last year.

US music producer Spector died earlier this year while serving a prison sentence for murder.

Phil Spector (Ian West/PA)

He was jailed for a minimum of 19 years in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

Spector was a “songwriter and pioneer of the iconic ‘Wall of Sound’, who will equally be remembered for his conviction”, the Brit Awards website said.

Pop Smoke, who died last year aged 20 after being shot at his home in Los Angeles, was also included on the list.

In September he topped the UK album chart with his posthumous debut release Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon.

Bill Withers (Ian West/PA)

US soul singer Bill Withers, who was behind a string of hits in the 1970s including Lean On Me, Lovely Day and Ain’t No Sunshine, was also included on the list.

He died last year from heart complications at the age of 81.

Forces’ Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn, who died aged 103 in 2020, also featured.

Singer Little Richard, drummer Tony Allen and guitarist Eddie Van Halen were also remembered.