Matt Lucas offers update on new series of Great British Bake Off

Matt Lucas has confirmed the new series of The Great British Bake Off will be filmed in a Covid-secure bubble.

The cast and crew of the hit Channel 4 show will again be tested and quarantined ahead of filming so they can make the new episodes without concerns about social distancing.

He told ITV’s Lorraine: “We’re starting (filming) very soon. And like last year we’re going into a bubble.

“All self-isolating and getting tested. And then we’re going into a Covid-free bubble, so we can all taste each other’s bakes and there can be handshakes and all sorts.”

He added: “I’ve seen the video clips of all the new bakers and there’s some brilliant ones in there.”

Lucas made his debut on the show last year, which was delayed because of the pandemic before production established a bubble in which they could make the show.

He replaced Sandi Toksvig, who had hosted the show with Noel Fielding since the programme moved to Channel 4 from the BBC.

Lucas said: “I just have fun and I love working with Noel (Fielding). He’s so funny.

“And of course we’ve both been in double acts – we’re used to being in that dynamic.

“So when we write together we understand the rhythms to go, ‘Oh actually, I’ve thought of this joke, but you have it’. Noel is really generous like that.

“He comes up with very funny things for me to say. And Paul (Hollywood) and Prue ([Leith) are so friendly and they were so welcoming.

“I was so nervous going into this hugely popular show and Sandi (Toksvig) had left very big boots to fill. But it’s great, so much fun to be a part of.

“We’re trying to do more sketches like that. Before the show starts we try and do a funny thing each week. We’re dressing up more and more this year.”

Lucas also confirmed he will be working with his comedy partner David Walliams again soon, saying: “We’ve got an idea. We haven’t written anything down yet, we haven’t pitched anything to anyone, but we do know what it is we want to do.”