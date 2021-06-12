Ollie Locke shares baby news

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has announced he and his husband Gareth are to become fathers for the first time.

The pair had revealed earlier this year that they were planning to have a baby via a surrogate.

Locke shared a clip of an egg being fertilised on Instagram as he announced the news.

He wrote: “I’m not crying, you’re crying! This is the very moment our eggs were fertilised… in 9 months time, after being looked after by a very wonderful human we hope to be able to show you what he or she looks like and how much love we have to give!

“I cannot wait to meet you little one and to be your daddy with @garethplocke.”

The couple got married at London’s Natural History Museum last year in front of 13 guests including bridesmaids Binky Felstead and Olivia Bentley, who also stars in Made In Chelsea.

They organised the event with 48 hours’ notice before the second national lockdown began in England in early November.

Locke is one of the original cast members of structured reality series Made In Chelsea, having appeared on and off since 2011.