Ed Sheeran gives first live performance of new song from Ipswich Town ground

Ed Sheeran has given the first live performance of his new single Bad Habits at Ipswich Town’s football stadium.

The musician, who is a supporter of the football club, performed as part of TikTok’s Uefa Euro 2020 Show on social media.

Bad Habits, Sheeran’s first song without a collaborator since 2017, was released on Friday.

Ed Sheeran performed at the home of his beloved Ipswich Town (TikTok/Zakary Walters/PA)

He performed from a stage which had been erected in the stands at Portman Road.

The livestream began with Sheeran appearing to be sitting in the stadium’s dressing room in front of an Ipswich Town shirt bearing his name.

After he walked out to perform a selection of his songs, video effects made the pitch appear like a vast body of water.

Sheeran used a loop pedal while performing Bad Habits, saying it was a “completely original” way of performing the song.

Ed Sheeran gave a debut live performance of new song Bad Habits during the concert (TikTok/Zakary Walters/PA)

He performed for around an hour.

At the end of the livestreamed event, he said: “I’ve got to say, I have never, ever done anything like this.

“I haven’t played a live show in so long. Thank you so much for tuning in.

“This has been really, really fun.”

More than 140,000 people watched the performance live on TikTok.