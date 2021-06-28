The Royal Ballet cancels performances after dancers have to self isolate

The Royal Ballet has cancelled a number of forthcoming performances in London “due to a number of dancers having to self-isolate”.

In a statement, a spokesman for the company said Summer Draft Works performances at The Linbury Theatre, which is part of the Royal Opera House, would not take place next month.

The performance aimed to showcase “new works from promising choreographers” performed by “some of the world’s most talented dancers”, according to The Royal Ballet’s website.

Royal Opera House (Fiona Hanson/PA)

The performances have been postponed and ticket holders will be refunded, according to the spokesman for the company.

He added: “The Royal Ballet today announces that the forthcoming performances of Summer Draft Works in The Linbury Theatre, 1–3 July, are unfortunately unable to go ahead at this time due to a number of dancers having to self-isolate.

“Summer Draft Works will now be postponed until next season and all tickets will be refunded.”

According to the Government’s current roadmap out of lockdown, the remaining coronavirus restrictions are due to be lifted on July 19, meaning full capacity audiences will be allowed back into venues.