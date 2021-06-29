Tuesday, June 29th 2021 Show Links
Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and David Beckham among stars cheering on victorious England

By Press Association
June 29 2021, 8.04pm Updated: June 29 2021, 9.30pm
Ed Sheeran, David Beckham, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, together with Prince George, at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and David Beckham were among the stars cheering on England as the Three Lions knocked Germany out of Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate’s team secured a famous victory over their old foes with second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Fans watch England v Germany
Stormzy – pictured in a cap with an England top on – celebrated with fans following the Three Lions’s famous victory over Germany (Tess Derry/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by Sheeran and Beckham at Wembley, while Stormzy watched from Croydon.

The chart-topping rapper was spotted celebrating the win with friends at BOXPARK Croydon.

He wore an England top with Jack Grealish’s number seven on the back.

Fans watch England v Germany
Stormzy wore an England top with Jack Grealish’s number seven on while watching the game (Tess Derry/PA)

Following the win, celebrities shared their delight on social media.

Piers Morgan tweeted: “My God … it really might be coming home.”

The former Good Morning Britain host also shared a picture from Gareth Southgate’s penalty miss at Euro 96 at Wembley against Germany and contrasted it to a joyous snap of the England manager from Tuesday’s match.

“Redemption,” he wrote.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.

After the game, Baddiel shared a beaming picture alongside Olympic hero Mo Farah and wrote: “Might be coming home a bit faster with this lovely fellow on hand.”

A tweet from Ant and Dec’s official account read: “This … is … AMAZING!!! A.”

Former England captain Wayne Rooney wrote on Instagram: “Get in. Come on @england. Well done lads.”

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner said: “Come on England! Well done.”

Comedian John Bishop tweeted: “Well that was satisfying … ”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a picture showing him celebrating Kane’s decisive goal.

He wrote: “Well done @England! We’re all behind you – bring it home!”

Following the Germany result, bookmakers Coral made England 2-1 favourites to win the tournament, cutting the Three Lions from 9-2.

