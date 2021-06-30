More than 17m tune in to watch England triumph over Germany in Euros

More than 17 million people tuned in to watch England beat Germany to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

The home side’s 2-0 triumph at Wembley attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6 million and 80% of viewers available at that time, the BBC said.

Second-half goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane gave England a decisive victory over the Germans, the first time they have beaten their old rivals in a tournament knockout game since 1966.

England’s Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring (Mike Egerton/PA)

The clash also pulled in 3.5 million live streams for the match across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport combined.

England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96 was watched by famous faces including David Beckham and Ed Sheeran, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – who famously sang England anthem Three Lions – were also at Wembley and belted out the song alongside the other joyous supporters.

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner celebrating England’s victory (vivo UK)

Meanwhile, grime star Stormzy cheered on the Three Lions at Box Park in Croydon.

England will head to Italy for a quarter-final clash against Ukraine in Rome this Saturday.

Stormzy celebrating the win (Tess Derry/PA)

England’s quarter-final against Ukraine will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday night, with Belgium against Italy also live on Friday night.