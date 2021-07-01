Sharon and Aaron’s relationship heats up on Love Island

Aaron Francis and Sharon Gaffka will share a secret kiss during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The pair will head to the terrace of the Mallorca villa for a conversation, where luxury events host Aaron, 24, will admit he and his current partner Chloe Burrows do not have a romantic connection.

On Wednesday, marketing executive Chloe, 25, chose to recouple with Aaron, leaving Shannon Singh single and prompting her exit from the ITV show.

Aaron Francis (ITV)

However, Aaron will explain that he wants to move on to a new partner.

Sharon will tell him: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.

“I was saying to the girls ‘I’ve kissed him (Aaron) more times than I’ve spoken to him’.”

He will say: “Am I going to have lipstick all over my face every time I kiss you?”

Sharon will reply: “I can’t make any promises,” before the pair kiss.

Speaking in the Beach Hut the next day, Aaron will say: “I’m definitely getting good vibes from Sharon.”

But WHO is Chloe gonna pick tho? 😮 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ddagDA9gdo — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Sharon will say in the Beach Hut: “There is a lot of chemistry between us, and a lot of flirty banter. It’s really good.”

Waitress and marketing student Liberty Poole, 21, and water engineer Jake Cornish, 24, will also share a kiss.

Speaking with Liberty on the sundeck, Jake will say: “I can’t wait for a cuddle later on.”

Liberty will reply, “I’m actually a confident girl but you make me a bit nervous. I don’t know why,” before Jake adds, “I love that. That’s a compliment” and the pair kiss.

Did someone order two more bombshells? Welcome to the villa, Chuggs and Liam 👋 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HlAwO4rujZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

Thursday’s episode will also see two of the female contestants chosen by the public to go on dates with the two new “bombshell” contestants – Chuggs Wallis and Liam Reardon.

Current islanders Chloe and Hugo Hammond will also reveal they know Chuggs from outside the show.

Love Island continues on Thursday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.