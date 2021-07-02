Fitness gurus Joe Wicks and Mr Motivator pictured in Wimbledon Royal Box

Fitness gurus Mr Motivator and Joe Wicks have been pictured in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

The pair attended the tennis tournament on Friday after recently being given MBEs for services to health and fitness.

Wicks, known as the Bodycoach, was pictured in conversation with the Duchess of Cambridge as the pair watched the action at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in south-west London.

I hope I don't distract @andy_murray with my outfit. Keep an eye out for me gang and once again a big thank you to you and @Wimbledon for this great honour. #grateful #wimbledon🍓 #tennis #Wimbledon2021 pic.twitter.com/IqRyFbFZB7 — Mr Motivator MBE (@MrMotivator) July 2, 2021

He could be seen leaning forward to talk to the duchess, who was seated in the row in front of him.

Mr Motivator, real name Derrick Evans, also attended the tournament wearing a brightly coloured suit and tie

In a post on Twitter, he said he hoped he would not “distract” Andy Murray with his outfit.

