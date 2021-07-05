Queen’s Greatest Hits album may top charts on anniversary

Queen’s Greatest Hits album could return to the top of the charts for the first time since 1981 – following the release of a special 40th anniversary edition.

The retrospective from the British rock band is currently leading by more than 4,000 chart sales, 86% being physical purchases, according to the Official Charts Company’s mid-week update.

If it holds its place it will mark the album’s fifth total week at number one, with its first run at the top taking place over four consecutive weeks across November and December 1981.

The collection holds the title of best-selling album of all time in the UK and became the first ever to sell over 6 million copies in the UK – with global sales totalling more than 25 million.

It has spent 952 weeks in the charts and has been certified 22 times platinum.

The rerelease marks the album’s 40th anniversary and the band’s 50th, and includes a collector’s edition of the CD with an exclusive slipcase cover, and a limited edition cassette available in five colours.

The band already hold the title of the UK’s biggest-selling album of all time (Yui Mok/PA)

The band, which consisted of lead singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bassist John Deacon, were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

Mercury died in 1991 due to complications from Aids.

Elsewhere on the charts, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour is on course to hold its position at number two, previously holding the top spot for three weeks, while Jack Savoretti’s Europiana might lose its number one slot and drop back to third.

Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie has teamed up with French musician Jehnny Beth for Utopian Ashes which is set to debut at number four.

Laura Mvula’s third studio album Pink Noise is also eyeing up a top five debut as it sits at number five midweek.