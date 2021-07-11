Tom Cruise waves to fans as he makes Wimbledon return

Tom Cruise waved to fans as he returned to Wimbledon to watch Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini go head to head in the men’s singles final.

The Hollywood superstar returned to The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for the second day in a row after he watched Ashleigh Barty defeat Karolina Pliskova in the ladies’ final on Saturday.

This time he was not accompanied by actress Hayley Atwell, his co-star in the upcoming Mission: Impossible film and Marvel star Pom Klementieff, with whom he arrived on Saturday.

Tom Cruise speaks to fans (Steven Paston/PA)

Wearing a blue suit and tie and aviator sunglasses, Cruise smiled and waved at onlookers as he took his seat in the stands.

He has been enjoying the best of British sporting events while he is in the UK and has already wished the England football team good luck ahead of their clash with Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Captain Harry Kane said the team were shown a preview of Cruise’s new film Top Gun: Maverick and he video-called to send his support.

Tom Cruise with Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Kane told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We actually had Tom Cruise get in touch yesterday evening, you get everyone who loves football.”

He added: “Yes, we were fortunate enough to have a watch of one of his films. I think he was over here in the UK and he just dialled in and FaceTimed us just to wish us the best as a group, so that was nice of him.

“I’m not sure if he will be there at the final or not, but football is such a big part of the world and it’s nice to have that support from all different types of businesses I guess.”