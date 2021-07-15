Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

Emma Corrin stars in her West End debut

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.07am
Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut (Helen Murray/PA)
Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut (Helen Murray/PA)

Producers have shared a first look at Emmy nominee Emma Corrin in her West End debut.

The Crown star, 25, appears in Anna X alongside Informer actor Nabhaan Rizwan.

Emma Corrin
Emma Corrin makes her West End debut in Anna X (Helen Murray/PA)

The play, by Joseph Charlton and directed by Daniel Raggett, is described as a “searing tale of self-invention, determination and deceit”.

Corrin plays a New York socialite in the production, which is running at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre until August 4.

The actress has enjoyed a week to remember.

On Tuesday she earned her first-ever Emmy Award nomination for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Corrin will go up against The Crown co-star Olivia Colman for the outstanding lead drama actress award.

In February she won a Golden Globe.

Corrin will also star alongside Harry Styles in drama film My Policeman.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier