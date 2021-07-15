Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Entertainment / TV & Film

Jermaine Jenas to front new documentary about social media, racism and football

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 12.04am
Jermaine Jenas (Adam Davy/PA)
Jermaine Jenas (Adam Davy/PA)

Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary exploring social media, racism and football which will be presented by Jermaine Jenas.

The announcement came after England players Jadon Sancho, Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford were targeted with racist abuse following their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

For the last six months former footballer Jenas has been interviewing Premier League players who have been on the receiving end of racist online abuse, Channel 4 said in a statement.

The documentary, titled Football Trolls, will also see him discuss his own experiences of social media abuse.

Jenas said: “This film is incredibly important to me and something I’ve been working on for a while.

“There has been an ongoing conversation surrounding racism and football for as long as I can remember, and the reaction to the Euros has been heartbreaking.

“I’ve felt sick to my stomach reading the comments and chants and promise to make it my mission to help create positive change.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 – London
(Ian West/PA)

He added that social media platforms “have to hold these trolls accountable, we have to do better”.

Louisa Compton, head of news, current affairs and sport at Channel 4, said: “In this timely, bold and much-needed film, Jermaine Jenas will tackle the issue head-on by confronting the people hiding behind their Twitter profiles and trying to get answers from the tech giants themselves.

“This hard-hitting investigation is another example of Channel 4 examining the big issues that affect the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier